Olive’s videos are part of a trend on TikTok where creators living with disabilities will tell their stories or explain how they perform certain tasks, using hashtags such as #disabled and #amputee. They stand in stark opposition to Hollywood, where people living with disabilities is one of the most underrepresented groups. Its 56.7 million members constitute nearly 20 percent of the population, according to the 2010 Census — and a study from the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative that focused on 900 popular movies from 2007 to 2016 found that only 2.7 percent of speaking characters were portrayed as disabled.