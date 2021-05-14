In one PimEyes thread on 4chan from October, an anonymous user posted a digital collage, titled “Complete Exposure” and a woman’s name, filled with sensitive details of their personal life. It was unclear whether all the photos had been surfaced by PimEyes, or even whether they were all of the same woman. But the collage was scarily comprehensive, including photos of her standing in the middle-school classroom where she teaches, her driver’s license, school badge, wedding announcement, the outside of her home and her home address. (The woman, through her husband, declined to comment.)