In one incident in mid-April, a Tesla crashed into a tree in a suburb outside of Houston and it took firefighters four hours to put out the flames, at which point they concluded that neither of the car’s two occupants had been in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash. A Tesla executive later broke with that official account and claimed there was a person in the driver’s seat. A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman later said Tesla was “working with” investigators but is “not a party” to it, marking a break with typical procedure that suggests a strained relationship between Tesla and regulators.