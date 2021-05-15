Some companies are able to avoid paying, but that generally involves advance preparation. Grant Schneider, senior director for cybersecurity services at Venable, a law firm, recalled one client in the Mid-Atlantic that was able to avoid paying a ransom demand of $250,000 because the company had stored backups of its data in the cloud. “The calculus on whether or not to pay was more one of, ‘How long is it going to take us to get back up and operational?’ “ he said. “Thinking they would be able to get back up sooner rather than later, they chose not to pay.”