One of Parler’s first moves to try to get back online was to approach Amazon, according to former CEO John Matze, who was fired in February. He offered to explore using the Amazon’s Rekognition AI tool, which reads faces, objects and scenes in images and videos and is used for content moderation by some of its customers. Amazon‘s own Trust & Safety team, which has fewer than 100 workers, acts only on complaints received and did receive complaints about Parler. But according to Matze, Amazon said implementing that tool wouldn’t be enough to fix Parler’s problem.