So, yes, the dude really loves basketball. But that also might hint at what makes him so apt to go viral online in the first place: He may be one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, but rather than spend his seemingly endless dough on fancy restaurants, tailored clothes and private courts, he’s out here with everyone else. It’s the old “celebrities, they’re just like the rest of us” cliche, except in this case, it seems like he actually might be.