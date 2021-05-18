Apple also provides the ad IDs of its users to app owners, but its decision to require apps to ask for permission sent shock waves through the industry because of fears most users would choose to block tracking. Facebook, which uses ad IDs heavily to build advertising profiles on people across different devices and apps, has protested loudly and started sending its own notifications to people explaining that targeted advertising helps make for better ads and supports small businesses. Apple does sell its own targeted ads in its app store.