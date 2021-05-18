Some think a constant connection to the office through smartphones, Slack messages and laptops is bad for work-life balance, but Hamburger believes the opposite. His phone can be a way for him, and his employees, to be free to work from anywhere, he said. Hamburger has experienced it firsthand during the pandemic, working far from his D.C. home for seven months, in an extended, not entirely planned work-vacation that came to an end when he returned to the East Coast in April. Hamburger has been in Sonoma, Calif., and Avon, Colo., where he’s able to work East Coast hours and stop early enough to go skiing, hiking or fly-fishing.