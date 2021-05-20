This isn’t the first time a tech company has refused to remove content targeting Omar that raised concerns about hate and harassment. In 2019, Twitter refused to take any action against a tweet from President Donald Trump that called on Omar and several other Democratic members of Congress to “go back” to their countries. Twitter said the tweets didn’t violate its policies, but they prompted widespread allegations of racism against women of color. Independent researchers struggled to see why the tweets didn’t run afoul of the company’s rules.