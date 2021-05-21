Apple has argued that nobody at the company has any idea how profitable the App Store has become. Apple executive Philip Schiller, for instance, claimed under oath that he doesn’t know whether the store turns a profit. But Epic claims it has uncovered three separate internal documents that it says shows Apple does, in fact, track the profitability of the App Store. And Cook was allegedly copied on at least one of those emails. Epic says the company’s operating margins are around 80 percent. By comparison, gross margins on the iPhone are around 31 percent.