Apple plans to call Tim Cook, its CEO, to the stand Friday to defend the way it runs the App Store, capping off a three-week courtroom battle with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, which is seeking to crack open Apple’s grip on app distribution.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Cook, one of the most successful corporate leaders in American history, is a polished executive who Apple’s lawyers hope will hammer home a message it has repeated throughout the trial: Forcing Apple to open up app distribution to competitors would hurt consumer privacy and security
  • Apple’s iOS, the operating system that runs on its mobile products like iPads and iPhones, is a “walled garden,” meaning no developer can get software onto an iPhone or an iPad without Apple giving it permission first. That power allows Apple to charge commissions of up to 30 percent on all sales on the App Store.
  • Cook, who has made privacy a central part of Apple’s marketing in recent years, will likely reiterate the importance of keeping iOS exactly the way it is: With Apple in control.
  • Epic’s lawyers will also get a chance to question Cook, including on the profitability of Apple’s App Store, which has become one contentious topic at trial.
7:58 p.m.
That’s a wrap for Tim Cook

By Reed Albergotti

Cook finished the last of his testimony in closed court. But the public portion of his testimony generated the biggest fireworks of the trial.

He can now go back to running the nation’s most valuable company.

7:56 p.m.
Tim Cook testimony moves into closed session

By Reed Albergotti

Toward the end of Tim Cook’s testimony, things heated up as U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers peppered the Apple chief with questions about an apparent lack of competition on the App Store.

The drama could be continuing, but we don’t know. The testimony is in a closed session, which means the media can’t listen in.

7:53 p.m.
Cook grilled by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers

By Reed Albergotti

In the biggest moment of the Epic Games v. Apple trial so far, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers pushed back against some of Apple’s defenses in the case, peppering Cook with tough questions and assertions about competition.

Gonzalez Rogers zeroed in on Apple’s business model for the App Store, grilling Cook on the fact that a disproportionate amount of App Store revenue comes from the gaming industry. She noted that video game players seem to be subsidizing the rest of the app developers: “You’re charging the gamers to subsidize Wells Fargo.”

She also asked Cook whether he thought the basic idea of competition is good. He said he did, asserting that there is fierce competition with Apple.

“You don’t have competition on those in-app purchases,” Gonzalez Rogers said. Cook countered that gamers have the option of making purchases on a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

“Only if they know, right?” Gonzalez Rogers said, referencing Apple’s prohibition on developers letting customers know about alternative options.

Gonzalez Rogers later turned to surveys, entered into evidence by Epic, that “showed 39 percent of all your developers are dissatisfied,” she said. “It doesn’t seem you feel any pressure or competition to change the way that you act to address the concerns of developers,” she said.

“You don’t recall seeing any other surveys or business records showing that you routinely conduct surveys?” she asked.

Cook said he didn’t know, and that another executive, Phil Schiller, would know that.

“You as CEO don’t receive regular reports on that?” Gonzalez Rogers asked, in a question that seemed to suggest that it was of limited importance to Apple.

“That’s correct,” Cook said.

6:45 p.m.
Tim Cook said he’s not a gamer

By Shannon Liao

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in testimony on Friday that he’s not a gamer. During a line of questioning in which he was asked by Apple lawyer Veronica Moye whether he was familiar with gaming streaming services, he said, “Somewhat, I’m not a gamer.” He agreed that gaming services are a competitor to App Store games and that the Epic Games Store is a competitor to Xbox and PlayStation. His answer led to some on social media jokingly remarking on the fate of Apple Arcade, the company’s gaming subscription service it launched in 2019.

It was a moment of levity in an hours-long testimony from Cook. At another point during cross-examination from Epic Games, Epic counsel Gary Bornstein joked, “I have an iPhone, sir, I hope it still works after the examination today.” Tim Cook said nothing but chuckled in response.

Epic’s questioning took on more serious arguments, like — if Epic is such a bad actor, as Phil Schiller testified earlier in the trial, then why would Apple allow “Fortnite” back on the iOS platform like it says it would if “Fortnite” cooperates? Epic also grilled Cook on App Store profitability and whether the tech giant CEO had read Apple’s developer agreement which says that the company can withhold developer earnings if it suspects any suspicious behavior. Cook replied that he had not been aware of that language.

6:28 p.m.
Epic takes on Apple’s operations in China

By Reed Albergotti

Epic’s counsel, Gary Bornstein, pressed Cook on Apple’s operations in China, calling Apple a “proxy enforcer on behalf of the Chinese government.” Apple has come under criticism over the years for moving its iCloud servers for Chinese customers into mainland China, where they can be accessed by the Chinese government, and for blocking VPNs from its Chinese App Store.

Of course, Epic is partly owned by Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate. That topic hasn’t come up at trial, which is somewhat surprising and possibly because both sides didn’t want to open the door to this line of criticism. Epic opened the door on the penultimate day of the trial, so it’s unclear how Apple will combat the line of questioning.

6:09 p.m.
Cook is questioned on Apple’s own targeted advertising business

By Reed Albergotti

Tim Cook was questioned by Epic counsel Gary Bornstein about Apple’s targeted advertising business. Bornstein questioned Cook about data Apple collects.

Bornstein came up with a hypothetical scenario in which another competing app store could theoretically collect less data than Apple collects, creating a more private app store than Apple’s.

“I think we generally collect the minimum amount that we can,” Cook says.

Bornstein asked the question again: Another store could collect less data, right?

“Then they couldn’t make recommendations,” Cook says.

It was a remarkable exchange, because it put Cook in a position he has never been in: defending the use of data collection for targeted advertising.

Companies like Facebook and Google have long made the argument that targeted advertising is positive for users, because it helps bring them more personalized services and relevant ads.

6:01 p.m.
Now up for debate: The meaning of ‘curated’

By Reed Albergotti

Tim Cook has long claimed that the Apple App Store is “curated.” If you observe the App Store and its 1.8 million apps, you become aware very quickly that Cook doesn’t mean curated like a museum, or even a grocery aisle. And that kind of marketing language does confuse some users. For instance, people who fell for a bitcoin wallet scam and lost their cryptocurrency said the main reason was that they believed Apple’s marketing around the curation of the App Store.

Epic counsel Gary Bornstein drilled down on that term in his cross-examination of Cook. Curation is more “like a museum exhibit,” he said, reading from the dictionary. “It’s not a good description of a 1.8 million apps in the App Store to say it’s curated,” he said. Cook disagreed.

The two went back and forth, arguing about what curation actually means.

“I think you’re confusing curation and featuring,” Bornstein said.

Here’s the Merriam Webster definition: “carefully chosen and thoughtfully organized or presented.”

5:50 p.m.
Cook couldn’t talk to his legal team during 15-minute recess

By Reed Albergotti

During the 15-minute recess, Tim Cook wasn’t allowed to discuss his deposition with anyone, including his legal team.

We’re not physically in court because of covid restrictions, but Cook, one of the most powerful men in business, hanging out by himself in silence, would certainly be an unusual sight.

5:16 p.m.
In cross-examination, Cook is grilled on App Store profitability

By Reed Albergotti

Epic counsel Gary Bornstein grilled Cook on the profitability of the App Store. Cook stuck to his guns, claiming that Apple doesn’t track profit and loss of its App Store. But Bornstein confronted him with documents showing the Apple does, in fact, discuss this internally.

One document showed that Cook actually had a meeting with Apple CFO Luca Maestri to discuss App Store profitability.

Cook’s big point was that, while the company might do some information calculations, it doesn’t track it carefully enough to know the full cost of running the store. But emails that Bornstein brought up discuss accounting methods used to determine App Store costs. Emails mentioned “method 2” for allocating operating expenses.

“So your corporate planning and financial analysis group does have at least two methods for allocation of operating expenses?” Bornstein asked.

“I think so,” Cook answered.

Cook had a meeting to discuss the numbers referenced in the email, which is sealed from public view due to confidentiality.

“This wasn’t a one-off presentation?” Bornstein asked.

“I don’t remember having this presentation before,” Cook answered.

“How about since?” Bornstein asked.

“I don’t know,” Cook answered.

4:39 p.m.
Cook gives his point of view on App Store profitability

By Reed Albergotti

Tim Cook’s own attorneys brought up documents Epic turned up during discovery that showed Apple executives discussing the profitability of the App Store.

Cook explained this away, saying that the documents were basically informal spitballing and that he would not use them to make business decisions.

He did acknowledge, however, that the App Store was profitable. How does he knows this? Well, he just has a “feel” for it.

4:27 p.m.
Cook defends Apple’s ‘anti-steering’ practice

By Reed Albergotti

Apple charges as much as a 30 percent commission on all App Store revenue. App developers are not allowed to steer their customers outside of the App Store to collect the payment elsewhere, bypassing the commission.

CEO Tim Cook defended that practice on the stand, saying, “It would be akin to Apple going down to Best Buy and advertising that you can go across the street to the Apple store and get an iPhone.”

4:24 p.m.
Cook contends Apple’s reduced commission for small businesses was all about the pandemic

By Reed Albergotti

In November, Apple announced a program that would allow small businesses earning less than $1 million in annual revenue to apply for a reduced commission on their App Store sales, dropping it from 30 percent to 15 percent.

Apple billed it as a way to offer relief to small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, chief executive Tim Cook reiterated that contention.

Epic says it has turned up documents signaling that Apple made that decision, which barely affects its revenue, with antitrust scrutiny in mind and has not found any documents in which the pandemic was discussed. Cook said on Friday that antitrust scrutiny “was in the back of my mind, but the primary reason was covid.”

4:11 p.m.
Cook: The only safe computer is one entirely vetted by Apple

By Reed Albergotti

One of the remarkable revelations of this trial is about the way Apple sees security. We knew it marketed its products as secure but, as it turns out, Apple’s vision goes beyond that.

Its security experts and executives have made clear that, in a nutshell, they think the only safe computer is one in which Apple employees personally review every piece of software that’s allowed to be installed.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, even criticized the security of Mac computers, calling the level of malware on them “unacceptable.” Why? Because Mac customers can download software that Apple employees don’t review.

On Friday, Cook underscored this argument on the stand. He said he would not trust any company other than Apple to vet software. When asked if he would even allow a third party to analyze apps on the App Store, he said no.

This is an extreme view when it comes to cybersecurity.

4:01 p.m.
Cook touts Apple’s privacy labels, but here’s what our review found

By Geoffrey Fowler
Despite new privacy promises from Apple, tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler discovered many apps still probing phones to target ads or sell information. (Jonathan Baran/The Washington Post)

On the witness stand now, Cook is speaking about the importance of the App Store’s privacy “nutrition labels” to protect its customers.

In December 2020, Apple added these disclosures to product page listings in its iPhone and iPad App Store.

But when I checked them in January, many of the labels were false. Here’s a guide on how to read these labels.

Following my investigation, the Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce sent a letter to Apple, urging it to improve the labels.