Apple plans to call Tim Cook, its CEO, to the stand Friday to defend the way it runs the App Store, capping off a three-week courtroom battle with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, which is seeking to crack open Apple’s grip on app distribution.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Cook, one of the most successful corporate leaders in American history, is a polished executive who Apple’s lawyers hope will hammer home a message it has repeated throughout the trial: Forcing Apple to open up app distribution to competitors would hurt consumer privacy and security
  • Apple’s iOS, the operating system that runs on its mobile products like iPads and iPhones, is a “walled garden,” meaning no developer can get software onto an iPhone or an iPad without Apple giving it permission first. That power allows Apple to charge commissions of up to 30 percent on all sales on the App Store.
  • Cook, who has made privacy a central part of Apple’s marketing in recent years, will likely reiterate the importance of keeping iOS exactly the way it is: With Apple in control.
  • Epic’s lawyers will also get a chance to question Cook, including on the profitability of Apple’s App Store, which has become one contentious topic at trial.
3:26 p.m.
Tim Cook has taken the stand

By Reed Albergotti

Tim Cook has entered the courtroom, folks. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers acknowledged his presence in the back of the courtroom.

Now, after another hiccup with the media conference call line, Cook has taken the stand.

3:11 p.m.
Expect Cook to be asked about App Store profitability

By Reed Albergotti

Apple is about to begin its “direct” questioning of Tim Cook. What we’re really waiting for here is the “cross examination” from Epic’s lawyers, which will come later in the morning. That’s when Cook is really in the hot seat.

One particularly interesting line of questioning is likely the profitability of the App Store. That’s been a big point of contention in this trial, even if it’s slightly tangential to the main philosophical arguments in the case.

Epic has argued that Apple’s co-founder and late CEO Steve Jobs made a public promise to developers that the App Store aim would be to break even, making just enough money to fund its operations and support developers. The goal was to make money on iPhone sales, not App Store commissions. But the App Store has become hugely profitable, which Epic argues amounts to a violation of an agreement Apple made with developers, who invested in developing for iOS.

Apple has argued that nobody at the company has any idea how profitable the App Store has become. Apple executive Philip Schiller, for instance, claimed under oath that he doesn’t know whether the store turns a profit. But Epic claims it has uncovered three separate internal documents that it says shows Apple does, in fact, track the profitability of the App Store. And Cook was allegedly copied on at least one of those emails. Epic says the company’s operating margins are around 80 percent. By comparison, gross margins on the iPhone are around 31 percent.

How Cook addresses App Store profitability will be particularly interesting, and not just for legal reasons. Wall Street cares a lot about how much the App Store is brining in. It’s the key ingredient in the company’s “services” revenue, which is supposed to help diversify the company, reducing reliance on iPhone sales.