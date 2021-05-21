Citizen wants to be the app that keeps city-dwellers safe by alerting them to dangerous crimes or incidents near them. It sends fire, car accident, burglary and covid-19 alerts to its more than 7 million users in 30 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Houston. For each incident, it shows updates the company gets from 911 and other sources, as well as live videos and comments from users at the scenes of incidents.