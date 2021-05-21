Last month, SpaceX won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft that would ferry NASA astronauts to and from the surface of the moon as part of the space agency’s Artemis program. It was a stunning victory — one virtually no one outside of NASA had anticipated, especially since Blue Origin and its “national team” of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper had finished first in the initial round of contracts. In the final round for the first mission to the moon, however, SpaceX not only beat out Blue Origin but also another bidder, Dynetics, an Alabama-based defense contractor.