To win back the spotlight, then, his team is working on a project they’re calling “Trump Media Group” that would launch this summer and could include a new social media platform of Trump’s own. Advisers say Trump talks about the project regularly and gets updates from the team building it, though a final product is not ready. Other advisers say he could still join another platform if he received enough money from the platform, and could control the terms. He is expected to hold a spate of rallies this summer to secure media attention as well, advisers say.