Gonzalez Rogers said the case, which includes mountains of evidence, could take months to decide. She had previously said she hoped the case would be decided by Aug. 13. On Monday, she said the significance of that date was that it marks the first anniversary of Epic’s decision to offer an alternative payment option for “Fortnite.” That move, which was an unapproved software update known as a “hot fix,” caused Apple to kick it off the App Store, spurring the initial lawsuit. “I made a joke the other day of August 13th, which was the date of the hot fix; not everybody got the joke,” she said. “I’m not promising to have this by August 13th.”