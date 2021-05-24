Bornstein then brought up the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Microsoft in 1998, in which an appellate court partially upheld a lower-court ruling against Microsoft and some of the remedies imposed by the court. But that case, Apple’s lawyers pointed out, was brought by the Justice Department, and not a private company. Judge Gonzalez Rogers seemed to agree that cases brought by the government are in a different category, because the government can sue on behalf of any citizen, and not just one plaintiff or group of plaintiffs. The fact that Epic is a private company does not mean Judge Gonzalez Rogers cannot find against Apple and impose remedies.