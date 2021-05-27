Amazon built its retail empire relying on Prime, its $12.99-a-month membership founded more than a decade ago on the then-novel idea of free, fast shipping. But as other retailers have matched Amazon with similar offerings — free — Amazon has scrambled to continue to add to its arsenal.
Prime, which now has 200 million members worldwide, is designed to pull people into Amazon’s ecosystem by offering a laundry list of offerings from Whole Foods discounts to online prices at its physical bookstores. In turn, analysts say, consumers spend more shopping on the site because they are members. As membership has grown, Amazon has sought to expand its pool of potential members, including targeting low-income consumers.
Video is a key piece of that strategy. Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney found in a recent survey that more than 80 percent of people reported they signed up for Prime to get free two-day shipping. But the second most popular option, at 45 percent, was the draw of Prime Video.
“For Amazon, there’s clearly huge growth in consumer streaming,” he said.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.
Amazon declined to comment on its Prime ambitions. In a news release announcing the MGM deal, Amazon Studios Senior Vice President Mike Hopkins said the value of the deal is the “treasure trove of IP in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop together.”
Prime’s subscriber base surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimated in an April report that Amazon added about 30 million U.S. Prime subscribers in the past year. The firm notes it’s a huge driver of customer spending — U.S. Prime members spend an average of $1,200 every year at Amazon, compared with the $700 nonmembers spend, the firm’s data as of March showed.
That growth will be tough to sustain. For years, Prime Video was one of a couple major streaming offerings, along with Netflix. But streaming entrants like Apple TV Plus, NBC’s Peacock, Disney Plus, Paramount+ and the media behemoth that owns HBO are heating up the competition.
As the population gets vaccinated and life returns to some semblance of normalcy, it will be difficult to sustain streaming growth, analysts said. Plus, some consumers may choose to cut back or unsubscribe from certain services deemed necessary during the pandemic as life starts to return closer to normal.
With an increasingly competitive streaming field, and without big, successful movies and shows, Amazon could fall behind in the race to draw in viewers’ television hours. That could eventually dent Prime’s growth and reputation.
Amazon Studios is still relatively new. The e-tailer rolled out its film operation about a decade ago, as executives sought to disrupt another traditional industry. But the road was bumpier than the company expected. That included the resignation of studio head Roy Price in 2017 amid allegations that he sexually harassed a producer on one of the service’s most popular shows, “The Man in the High Castle.”
Prime Video, with Amazon Studios, has had a few commercial successes, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Transparent” and the Oscar-winning film “Manchester by the Sea.” By purchasing MGM, it is positioned to build on that company’s century-long list of hits, including the James Bond library, the Rocky franchise and thousands of TV shows including “Survivor.”
This month Amazon announced that longtime executive Jeff Blackburn, who left Amazon briefly earlier this year, is coming back to lead global media and entertainment for the company.
Heating up the streaming wars: It’s also gotten harder for streaming services to acquire the rights to popular TV shows and movies, analysts said, as content owners make their own streaming services.
“Amazon and Netflix were the only two competing for streaming for a while, and they peacefully competed,” said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. “And then came the emergence of all other streaming services. The difference is that the rest of them control a pretty big studio.”
Streaming hours spent on Prime Video have increased more than 70 percent over the past year, Bezos said Wednesday during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Bezos suggested on the shareholder call that Amazon would work to create new works using MGM’s “intellectual property” — the titles, stories and characters in the catalogue.
“We can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun work and people who love stories are going to be the big beneficiaries.”
Amazon has data that shows premium video is something that appeals to Prime members, said a former senior executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. The better the Prime benefits, the more consumers see merit in subscribing.
“Exclusive, premium content is critical to the success of the streaming video services, and Amazon doesn’t have the catalogue or the IP of other large competitors,” the former executive said. “The MGM acquisition gives Amazon catalogue and IP that will increase the value of Prime membership for current and future Prime members, which should benefit both member acquisition and retention.”