Moyer had been taking a leave of absence from his job at Apple, according to his attorney, Ed Swanson, and plans to resume work in the same role at the company following his exoneration. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We believe that the criminal grand jury — the 19 citizens who heard direct evidence and from witnesses in this public corruption case — correctly indicted Mr. Moyer for bribery. We stand by the grand jury’s decision and are evaluating our options,” said Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen, in an emailed statement.
The charges were part of a broader, two-year investigation into the sheriff’s office that explored an alleged scheme to trade concealed-weapons permits in exchange for goods, such as iPads and expensive sports tickets. Charges against two officials from the sheriff’s office are still pending.
Mary McNamara, who led Moyer’s defense with Swanson, said in an interview Tuesday that the decision to throw the case out was very rare. She said it’s common for defense attorneys to file motions to dismiss criminal charges brought by prosecutors, but judges don’t often grant them, instead allowing a jury to decide the defendant’s fate. It’s “rarer still to have them memorialized in an opinion and even more rare to have an analysis that is 17 pages,” she said, referring to the judge’s order issued Tuesday.
On Feb. 8, 2019, Moyer met with officials from the sheriff’s office to discuss “sensitive” issues, according to court records. During the meeting, Moyer sent himself an email with the subject line “iPad Donation” and no text. Soon after the meeting, Moyer arranged for iPads to be donated to the sheriff’s office, according to court documents. The next month, Apple received concealed weapons permits for its security staff.
Prosecutors said the Feb. 8 meeting was held to discuss a bribe: The iPad donations in exchange for the permits.
But Geffon called that accusation “pure speculation” that was “not supported by evidence presented to the grand jury.” Geffon noted that the sheriff’s office had verbally confirmed the permits would be issued as far back as June 2018.
“There is simply no evidence that suddenly, on February 8, 2019, Moyer was told or believed that the [concealed weapons] permits would not be issued or released to the executive protection team unless the Sheriff’s Office received something in exchange (such as a donation of iPads),” he wrote.