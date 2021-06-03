But Facebook doesn’t plan to end the newsworthiness exception entirely. In the cases where an exception is made, the company will now disclose it publicly, the person said — after years of such decisions being closely held. And it will also become more transparent about its strikes system for people who violate its rules.
The moves, first reported by The Verge, are part of a set of responses expected Friday to the Facebook Oversight Board. The largely independent Facebook-funded body recently ruled on whether the social network should reinstate former president Donald Trump’s account on its service, which is used by 3.45 billion people globally on a monthly basis. The company’s responses are the first major test of how a nongovernment watchdog might act as a check on the powerful social network.
Trump has been suspended from the platform since Jan. 6, when the company determined that his posts incited violence during the Capitol insurrection. But soon, Facebook turned its decision — which it said would be enforced indefinitely — over to the 20-member body to decide whether the company made the right call.
Unexpectedly, the board turned the decision on Trump back to Facebook, and also issued a set of recommendations that the company had thirty days to respond to. Friday’s announcement about newsworthiness is one of a series of expected responses.
Facebook spokesman Jeff Gelman declined to comment.
The Post reported last year that the newsworthiness exemption was first created in response to Trump’s inflammatory remarks about Muslims during his candidacy.
