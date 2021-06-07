For the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWDC will be streamed over the Internet rather than in a conference hall full of guests. Without the live element, the event can feel like one long glossy video ad, chock full of whiz-bang demos and technical details packed onto presentation screens in tiny type.
The event’s keynote speech featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook and other executives begins at 1 p.m. Eastern time, and 10 a.m. Pacific time.
We’ll post highlights here throughout the event.
Here’s what you need to know:
Privacy is still on the agenda
Apple has increasingly made privacy a cornerstone of its marketing. WWDC is where we get into the nitty-gritty of how it actually protects customer data.
Two critical questions hang over any new privacy changes Apple announces: Is it actually doing enough to put us in control of our data and is it just defining privacy in a way that hurts rivals while helping its own business?
At WWDC in 2020, two privacy changes were among the most important announcements. First, Apple introduced app privacy “nutrition labels” — short summaries of app data practices included in the App Store. It’s a great idea, but when I spot checked some of the labels in January, I found many contained inaccuracies.
Will Apple take new steps to improve its labels — or find ways to better vet their claims?
Last year, iOS 14 also introduced a big change to how apps handle our data, requiring them to ask users to track them for advertising purposes. Apple delayed implementing this App Tracking Transparency framework, which impacts how apps can snoop on what else you do on your iPhone, until April of this year. Facebook and other developers said it interfered with their ability to make money from free services with targeted advertising.
Nearly a year later, last week Google said it would make a similar change to the way Android handles user requests to not be tracked.
But the privacy fight is far from over. I’ll be watching to see what Apple does to counter more sophisticated efforts to track iPhone and Mac users, including a technique called device “fingerprinting.”
App Store controversies set the stage for WWDC
WWDC is ostensibly an event for app developers. And Apple’s relationship with some of them is particularly strained right now.
Last month, a judge finished hearing arguments in a suit from “Fortnite” maker Epic Games over the 30 percent commission Apple charges for the App Store.
Epic argued the App Store is an unlawful monopoly because its customers can’t go anywhere else to download apps and subscribe to iPhone games. Apple said it alone can keep the App Store safe because it curates the collection.
On Sunday, The Post’s Reed Albergotti and Chris Alcantara published an investigation that questions how good of a job Apple is doing at actually curating the App Store. They found 2 percent of Apple’s top-grossing apps on one day were scams — and they have cost people $48 million.
The App Store fight is also about a question that’s core to Apple’s future: How much control should Apple have over what people do with their iPhones? To some lawmakers scrutinizing Big Tech’s power, Apple’s “walled garden” approach to tightly integrate its hardware, software and services can also look like an anti-competitive effort to stifle rival apps and services.
Last month, I argued many of the restrictions Apple puts on the iPhone no longer make sense for consumers who live in a world where the iPhone is their most important device and they necessarily have relationships with multiple tech companies and services.