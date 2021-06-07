Focus: It’s similar to ‘do not disturb,’ but you can customize it for different parts of your day. The Focus feature will let you pick whom or what you want access to during work (bosses and emergency family contacts), after work (no bosses, more friends), and while asleep (nobody at all please!). It will know when you’re doing something like working out and suggest customized options as well. You can also add custom pages for each mode. (Related: You can let your contacts know that you are not to be disturbed.)

Notifications: Apple is still tinkering with its notification features. It’s constantly adding new options for these pop ups and pages, this time with a new summary that shows notifications based on what Apple detects you’re doing and want to do. It’s part of a push and pull the company seems to constantly have over giving people more and making it less overwhelming.