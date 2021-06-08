Training for the suborbital space trips is nothing like what NASA astronauts go through. Blue Origin says on its website that the training for its flights lasts only a day. “The day before launch, you’ll learn everything you need to know to make the most of your experience as an astronaut.” The training “includes mission and vehicle overviews, in-depth safety briefings, mission simulation and instruction on your in-flight activities such as operational procedures, communications and maneuvering in a weightless environment.”