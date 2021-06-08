In some cases, the wealthy space travelers are opening up the frontier for others — raffling off seats or giving them away in competitions. On his trip around the moon, Maezawa had initially wanted to fly artists who would be inspired by the mission, but then he decided to pursue a TV show where he would seek a romantic partner with whom to share the flight. Now instead he’s holding a competition for eight seats on the moon mission — an undertaking that, if it happens, would be the most ambitious mission civilian spaceflight ever.