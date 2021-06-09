While drivers in most of the country have operated under that model for the past several years, California drivers only recently shifted back to it, the company acknowledged. The company had previously compensated drivers based on customer fares as it sought to prove they were independent contractors, not employees after the California legislature passed a law aimed at gig work. Voters, however, codified ride-hailing drivers’ status as independent contractors in the state last year, and now drivers are back to the old system just as a driver shortage flares up and fares surge.