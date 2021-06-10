“I think maybe as just a general rule with Tesla: regardless of what they say they’re over optimistic on when it’s going to be available,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at the venture capital firm Loup Ventures, who added the company “eventually delivers.”
Instead this week, fans were treated to a classic Elon Musk diversion: Tesla said it will no longer build its fully-featured, premier Model S, dubbed the Plaid Plus.
That new car was supposed to be the top-end luxury sedan offered by the company. The less expensive Model S Plaid, he argued in a tweet, delivered good enough performance to render its counterpart unnecessary. Both would be luxury sport sedans well out of the price range of the typical consumer, exceeding $100,000, unlike the more mass-market aimed Cybertruck and the more popular Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.
“Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good,” wrote Musk, in a surprise to fans, as he simultaneously announced the Model S Plaid would hit the road this week.
To be sure, the Plaid promises to be a groundbreaking sedan, with sub 2-second 0-to-60 speeds making it the world’s quickest production car when it debuts, if Tesla’s figures hold up. It promises a 390-mile range and more than 1,000 horsepower, propelling it to speeds up to 200 mph, though it’s unclear if the car would actually reach those speeds in the variation being delivered to consumers. It’s listed at about $130,000 on Tesla’s website, before potential savings like government incentives.
But the cancellation of the Plaid Plus, which was set at about $150,000, came at the disappointment of many who awaited its promised 520-mile range and new battery technology, announced in a similar presentation last September. And the company has been mum on specific timelines for its debut pickup, the Cybertruck, its sports car, the Roadster and its long-haul truck, the Tesla Semi. Elon Musk said in a tweet in January the production for the Roadster would begin next year.
Tesla, which does not typically respond to media requests, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The head of the trucking division, Tesla Heavy Trucking president Jerome Guillen, departed the company on June 3, Tesla announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing this week, raising questions about the status of that project.
On social media, Tesla superfans and casual observers alike have sought an update on Tesla’s futuristic pickup, which Tesla originally said was slated for production this year. Munster said Tesla risks letting the competition catch up to it, especially after Ford announced its F-150 Lightning electric pickup to great fanfare last month.
The cancellation of the Plaid Plus means Tesla will miss an opportunity to debut its new 4680 battery cell, the advanced battery composition it announced at a presentation last September. The Plaid Plus was set to include the new cell, which would be more densely packed and provide 16 percent more range, Tesla said in September, with power and energy outputs multiples higher than today’s batteries are capable of.
When it comes to product announcements, “you have to translate what Tesla says,” Munster said. “Most things are gonna take longer than you think but eventually they’re gonna get there.”