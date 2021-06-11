Though Republicans and Democrats are working together on the legislation, they have diverging motivations for regulating the tech giants. Democrats have long pushed for greater reforms to antitrust law to address growing economic concentration. Republicans meanwhile have focused more narrowly on the tech industry, especially as they raise concerns that the tech giants have stifled their voices online. The tech companies have denied those claims, but Buck alluded to them in his statement of support for the bills, saying the companies abused their dominance to “censor speech.”