Blue Origin officials had said they expected bidders to pay a premium for the seat. It’s the company’s first human spaceflight mission, after 15 test flights without people on board. And flying alongside Bezos may have been an attractive prospect for some. The company has not said what it will charge the public for seats once tickets go on sale. Virgin Galactic had charged $250,000 before discontinuing sales. When they come back online later this year, the company has said they will be more expensive. It hasn’t named a price, but analysts said they expected it to be about $500,000.