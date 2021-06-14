Think of cryptocurrencies as digital gold. “We believe gold has value because others agree that it has value, and there’s only so much of it available,” said David Sacco, a practitioner-in-residence at the University of New Haven in the finance and economics departments. The same idea governs the value of cryptocurrency. If more people are investing in crypto because they believe others see its value, the price for the crypto will rise and vice versa. But that also means the amount of cryptocurrency available must be closely controlled to preserve its value.