Khan, who is aligned with the liberal wing of the Democratic Party, is well-known for her 2017 paper “Amazon’s antitrust paradox,” which argued that decades-old antitrust laws aren’t equipped to deal with the e-commerce giant and the unique ways it exerts its dominance. (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Khan previously worked as a counsel for the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, where she helped lead an investigation into the tech giants. That probe’s findings of monopoly-style tactics and anti-competitive behavior at Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon gave rise to the recent bills introduced by House lawmakers.
Khan, 32, will be one of the youngest commissioners in the FTC’s history after a meteoric rise since writing the Amazon paper as a law school student. She is an associate professor at Columbia Law School, and previously worked as a legal adviser to FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra (D).
During her confirmation hearing, she signaled she would take a tough line on regulating tech giants. She said that in the past few years, new evidence has come to light showing there were “missed opportunities” for enforcement actions against tech companies under the Obama administration. She also said new findings show the FTC must be “much more vigilant” when it comes to large acquisitions in digital markets.
Khan also said she was particularly concerned about the ways in which large companies use their dominance in one market to give them an upper hand in others, an issue under intense scrutiny by Congress.
Lina Khan’s nomination hearing signals a new era of tough antitrust enforcement for the tech industry
Khan is one of several critics of big tech that Biden has brought into his administration. Tim Wu, who has called for antitrust action against the tech giants, works on competition and technology policy on the National Economic Council. Vanita Gupta, who has criticized big tech’s civil rights record, is now associate attorney general at the Justice Department.
But Biden has yet to put forth nominees for other key tech enforcement positions in the administration, and it’s unclear if he will elevate people more aligned with Khan or more business-friendly Democrats. Nearly five months into his term, Biden has not yet announced his nominee for the top spot in the Justice Department antitrust division or to fill a vacancy at the Federal Communications Commission.
Khan’s confirmation gives Democrats a 3-2 majority at the FTC, as she joins acting chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Chopra. But Chopra is awaiting a Senate vote on his nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. If he’s confirmed, Biden would have another FTC vacancy to fill, and until then the commission would be deadlocked between Democrats and Republicans.
Khan is joining the agency amid growing concerns over whether it has adequate powers and resources, particularly to take on technology giants. The Senate recently passed a bill that would increase funding for the agency by overhauling merger filing fees, and House lawmakers introduced similar legislation as part of their package targeting large tech companies.
Advocates for greater enforcement of antitrust law said Khan’s confirmation signals a turning point for the agency.
“Her presence on the FTC marks the beginning of the end of an era of lawlessness for powerful corporations that they’ve enjoyed at the expense of workers, smaller businesses and democracy,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project.
Tech industry groups criticized the Senate’s vote. NetChoice, which counts Amazon, Facebook and Google among its members, said it was “disheartened” by the confirmation and warned that Khan’s positions on antitrust issues could harm the United States economically.
“Lina Khan’s antitrust activism detracts from the Federal Trade Commission’s reputation as an impartial body that enforces the law in a non-discriminatory fashion," NetChoice said in a statement.
More antitrust activity is expected in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, as the Senate Judiciary antitrust panel is set to host a hearing on competition issues related to connected home devices. Executives from Sonos, Apple and Google are expected to testify, as well as academics.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), the panel’s chairwoman, said the hearing would examine an emerging market dynamic “where only a handful of powerful companies dominate.”