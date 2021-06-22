The past year has been a busy one for Bumble, which grew to more than 700 employees worldwide and launched its initial public offering in February. (It also owns the app Badoo, which is widely used in Latin America and parts of Europe.) The nearly seven-year-old dating app in which women must initiate the first message remained busy during the pandemic, reporting that “virtual dating” through video chats increased 70 percent on the app since shutdowns began in March 2020.