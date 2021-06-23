Regulating commercial spaceflight first got Congress’ attention in 2004, after a competition called the Ansari X Prize to be the first nongovernment entity to send a crew to space. The $10 million prize was won by SpaceShipOne, whose construction was financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. One congressman at the time charged the FAA with having a “tombstone mentality — wait til someone dies, then regulate.” But the industry got the backing of Marion Blakley, then the FAA’s administrator, who argued that the business of space and the “astropreneurs,” as she called them, needed time and freedom to develop.