Regulating commercial spaceflight first got Congress’s attention in 2004, after a competition called the Ansari X Prize to be the first nongovernment entity to send a crew to space. The $10 million prize was won by SpaceShipOne, whose construction was financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. One congressman at the time accused the FAA of having a “tombstone mentality — wait till someone dies, then regulate.” But the industry got the backing of Marion Blakey, then the FAA’s administrator, who argued that the business of space and the “astropreneurs,” as she called them, needed time and freedom to develop.