The order will have widespread impact on the industry, dominated by Chinese polysilicon makers who source from Hoshine, the world’s largest producer of metallurgical-grade silicon, the key raw material for polysilicon. CBP said the U.S. has imported an estimated more than $250 million in products made with Hoshine materials as well as more than $6 million in direct purchases from the company.
The order, effective immediately, bans all silicon-based products made by Hoshine as well as goods made in whole or in part by its silicon-based materials. “The United States will not tolerate modern day slavery in our supply chains,” said DHS Seretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Experts say enforcement will be a challenge given the exposure of industries to Hoshine, whose metallurgical-grade silicon is used in a wide range of consumer products including electronics, cars, chemicals and sealants.
Public documents including government propaganda and company statements detail Hoshine’s participation in state-sponsored employment programs aimed at putting minorities in Xinjiang into factory jobs — measures that researchers and former residents say are a form of forced labor.
Chinese state media reports show Hoshine has benefited from government labor programs, accepting workers who have little choice but to take the jobs where they are subjected to ideological training.
Hoshine operates three plants in Xinjiang, where the company has described its hiring of minority workers as contributing to “ethnic unity” and “stability maintenance.” Recruits hired through state-organized labor fairs were put through patriotism training and political assessments. One of the company’s plants
Industry experts say the move was not unexpected given the growing scrutiny on the solar supply chain, dominated by Chinese companies. Chinese polysilicon companies in Xinjiang produce almost half the world’s solar-grade polysilicon used in panels sold in the United States and other markets.
“This will increase the pressure on polysilicon manufacturers to cut ties with Hoshine,” said Johannes Bernreuter, a research analyst focusing on polysilicon.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.