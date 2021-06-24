The order will have widespread impact on the solar industry, which is dominated by Chinese polysilicon makers that source materials from Hoshine, the world’s largest producer of metallurgical-grade silicon, the key raw material for polysilicon.
CBP officials confirmed at a news briefing that the ban applies to solar panels containing Hoshine materials. Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, suggested that the order could also apply to products beyond solar panels.
“Silica is a raw material that is used to make components for solar panels, electronics and other goods,” he said. “This order was issued because CBP has information reasonably indicating that Hoshine uses forced labor to produce its silica-based products.”
CBP officials said the United States has imported an estimated more than $150 million in products made with Hoshine materials over the last two and a half years, as well as more than $6 million in direct purchases from the company.
The order, effective immediately, bans all silicon-based products made by Hoshine as well as goods made in whole or in part by its silicon-based materials. “The United States will not tolerate modern-day slavery in our supply chains,” Mayorkas said.
Experts say enforcement will be a challenge given the complexity of the solar supply chain and Hoshine’s dominance in the industry. Hoshine has produced metallurgical-grade silicon for at least eight of the world’s largest polysilicon makers, according to the company’s public statements and annual reports. These firms account for nearly the world’s entire supply of solar-grade polysilicon, according to analysts.
Also known as silicon metal, the material is produced by reacting silica, or quartz, with carbon in giant electric furnaces before being poured into molds, crushed and shipped to polysilicon makers in China and elsewhere. Polysilicon is then sold to ingot or wafer producers and later to factories making photovoltaic cells that go into solar power modules.
Industry experts say it would be safer for U.S. agents to assume all silicon products entering the United States from China contain at least some material sourced from Hoshine, whose metallurgical-grade silicon is used in a wide range of consumer products including electronics, cars, chemicals and sealants.
Public documents including government propaganda and company statements detail Hoshine’s participation in state-sponsored employment programs aimed at putting minorities in Xinjiang into factory jobs — measures that researchers and former residents say are a form of forced labor.
Chinese state media reports show Hoshine has benefited from government labor programs, accepting workers who have little choice but to take the jobs, where they are subjected to ideological training.
Hoshine operates three plants in Xinjiang, where the company has described its hiring of minority workers as contributing to “ethnic unity” and “stability maintenance.” Recruits hired through state-organized labor fairs were put through patriotism training and political assessments.
Industry experts say the move was not unexpected given the growing scrutiny on the solar supply chain, dominated by Chinese companies. Chinese polysilicon companies in Xinjiang produce almost half the world’s solar-grade polysilicon used in panels sold in the United States and other markets.
“This will increase the pressure on polysilicon manufacturers to cut ties with Hoshine,” said Johannes Bernreuter, a research analyst focusing on polysilicon.