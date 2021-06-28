“Today’s development in the FTC’s case against Facebook shows that antitrust reform is urgently needed,” Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, tweeted. “Congress needs to provide additional tools and resources to our antitrust enforcers to go after Big Tech companies engaging in anticompetitive conduct.”
The court also dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general against the company that challenged the company’s acquisitions of photo-sharing service Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. The court ruled that the states waited too long to challenge Facebook’s acquisition of the companies in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
The FTC sued Facebook in December, alleging that the tech giant engaged in anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominance in social networking.
In its complaint, the FTC alleged that Facebook controls more than 60 percent of the social media market. But that figure is too speculative, Judge James E. Boasberg wrote in his opinion Monday — the agency must include the metrics and methods it used to determine Facebook’s market share.
The decision is a boon to Facebook, which has long argued that it operates in a fiercely competitive market, citing the rise of more nascent rivals such as TikTok, which claims 50 million daily users in the United States.
The court’s decision is one of the first reprieves for the tech giant after a series of blows in Washington. Just last week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced several bills that would fundamentally alter the business practices of tech giants including Facebook. And earlier this month, President Biden named one of the industry’s top critics, Lina Khan, to helm the FTC.
The court’s decision today could foreshadow the challenges that Khan may face as she tries to usher in a new era of tougher antitrust enforcement. The U.S. judicial system for decades has maintained a fairly narrow view of what amounts to an antitrust harm.
