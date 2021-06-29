In the meantime, the judge’s swift dismissal helps supporters of the breakup bill illustrate their point: that the existing antitrust regime is ill-equipped to reckon with the market power of dominant Internet platforms. Built for industries in which defining the market is straightforward, and informed by decades of laissez-faire court precedent dating to the late 1970s, the status quo in American antitrust law is what has allowed Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook to become the country’s five largest companies by market capitalization. The FTC’s complaint against Facebook documented ample evidence that the company has wielded its size as a cudgel against competitors for years, yet was thrown out by a judge who was more interested in how the company meets the conventional definition of monopoly in a single, specific market.