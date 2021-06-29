Six agencies, including the U.S. Park Police and the FBI said they had used facial recognition on people who participated in protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. The agencies said they only used it on people they suspected of breaking the law, according to the report. The U.S. Capitol Police used Clearview AI to conduct its investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Customs and Border Protection and the State Department said they ran searches for Capitol rioters on their own databases at the request of other federal agencies.