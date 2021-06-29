Companies will be required to report crashes where the “system was engaged during or immediately before the crash,” NHTSA said in a news release.
“Access to [automated driving system] data may show whether there are common patterns in driverless vehicle crashes or systematic problems in operation,” the agency said.
The systems have come under scrutiny as companies have increasingly put them in the hands of drivers and deployed them on public roads. Uber halted its self-driving vehicle program after one of its SUVs struck and killed a 49-year-old woman pushing a bike across a road in 2018.
And Tesla has come under scrutiny for crashes involving Autopilot, its driver-assistance system that includes features allowing cars to navigate from highway on-ramp to off-ramp, along with detecting stop signs and traffic lights, and automatically parking and summoning the vehicles.
NHTSA says it has examined more than two dozen incidents involving Autopilot.
“By mandating crash reporting, the agency will have access to critical data that will help quickly identify safety issues that could emerge in these automated systems,” Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Acting Administrator, said in a statement. “In fact, gathering data will help instill public confidence that the federal government is closely overseeing the safety of automated vehicles.”