Amazon spokesman Jack Evans said the company has “the utmost respect” for Khan, but believes her past work critical of Amazon’s tactics “reflect preconceived views about the company.”
“Chair Khan’s body of work and public statements demonstrate that she has prejudged the outcome of matters the FTC may examine during her term and, under established law, preclude her from participating in such matters,” Evans said.
(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The FTC declined to comment.
In its petition, Amazon said that Khan’s past work as a legal scholar, as well as her work with Open Markets Institute, suggest she has already made up her mind on Amazon’s antitrust culpability.
Khan “has on numerous occasions argued that Amazon is guilty of antitrust violations and should be broken up,” the petition says. “These statements convey to any reasonable observer the clear impression that she has already made up her mind about many material facts relevant to Amazon’s antitrust culpability as well as about the ultimate issue of culpability itself.”
Khan became a prominent figure in the antitrust reform scene when she was still a law student at Yale. She published a searing 24,000-word article on why U.S. antitrust law isn’t equipped to deal with tech giants such as Amazon and their modern version of power. The article, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” suggested a way to look at antitrust that went beyond examining just near-term effects on consumer pricing, which has been a key component of U.S. antitrust law for decades.
Instead, Khan’s paper explored how Amazon may be benefiting consumers in the near term, but its control over competitors was causing far-reaching ripples throughout the industry.