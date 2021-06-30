Khan became a prominent figure in the antitrust reform scene when she was still a law student at Yale. Her searing 24,000-word article argues that U.S. antitrust law isn’t equipped to deal with tech giants such as Amazon and their modern version of power. The article suggested a way to look at antitrust that went beyond examining just near-term effects on consumer pricing, which has been a key component of U.S. antitrust law for decades.