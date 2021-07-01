Heineken’s robot cannot do that. But it seems to be capable of rolling through grass, over boardwalks and on concrete with ease. It does not have legs, so it cannot travel smoothly up staircases. That means, depending on where you are going, you may still need to pick it up. It is kind of heavy, weighing 70 pounds before you add the ice or drinks. It can travel 15 miles between charges, the company says. The robot features two modes. One allows the machine to follow you. The other allows operators to control where it goes via an app.