Virgin Galactic, which Branson founded in 2004, has some 600 people signed up for flights — one of them Funk — and is expected to reopen sales around the time of Branson’s flight. The company flies out of Spaceport America in New Mexico. Unlike a traditional rocket, Virgin’s spacecraft is carried aloft to some 45,000 feet by a mother plane. The spacecraft is then dropped, and the pilots ignite its engines and fly the craft almost straight up.