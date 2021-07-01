For researchers like Conneau, the Internet had always been an almost miraculous resource, fully loaded with machine-readable text that could be poured into fast-learning software. And yet anyone who has been on the Web knows that so much of it is not the kind of language you would want to show someone just beginning to learn to speak. As Gebru and other researchers have argued, all the horrible things people say to one another — racism, sexism, violent threats — can also end up baked into AI systems’ brains for them to process and duplicate.