The transition isn’t just the most radical shake-up in Amazon’s corporate ranks; it’s the biggest professional shift for Bezos in the three decades that he’s run the company. As Bezos became the world’s wealthiest person with an estimated net worth of $199 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he’s developed a variety of interests. Those include some wildly expensive ones — such as his space-travel company Blue Origin — that will get more of his focus in the coming years. Bezos plans to ride to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin rocket just two weeks after stepping down.