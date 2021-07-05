So begins one of Richard Poynton’s signature TikToks, which moves on to the paradox that is “moose” and ”moose” vs. “goose” and ”geese.” Posting under his Internet moniker Stage Door Johnny, the 41-year-old Staffordshire, England, resident uses the platform to humorously deconstruct the English language, pointing out all its absurdities along the way. Each TikTok finds the “Namer” coming up with English words, while his helper grows increasingly befuddled. Topics have included the names of dried fruits (why did plums get “prune,” when they’re all technically pruny?); the confusion that is “street” vs. “road” vs. “avenue” vs. “lane” vs. “boulevard”; and words with multiple meanings, like “draw” (which occurs when the “Namer is in a mood.”)