The changes come two months after the Gateses announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Just two weeks later, Bill Gates acknowledged through a spokeswoman that he had an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee, which the company said led its board to investigate the “intimate relationship” shortly before he resigned as a director last year.
Suzman wrote in his note to employees that, after two years, if either of the Gateses “decides that they cannot continue to work together, Melinda will resign as co-chair and trustee.” If that happens, Suzman added, “Melinda would receive personal resources from Bill for her philanthropic work.” Those funds, he wrote, would be separate from the foundation’s endowment.
In statements included in Suzman’s note, the Gateses didn’t comment on their ability to continue to work together. But French Gates wrote that the governance changes would bring “more diverse perspectives and experience” to the foundation’s leadership.
“I believe deeply in the foundation’s mission and remain fully committed as co-chair to its work,” French Gates wrote.
Gates added that the additional funding and new governance “will sustain this ambitious mission and vital work for years to come.”
The direction of the foundation was thrown into question after news of the Gateses’ divorce. Even though Gates launched the seeds of the foundation with his own philanthropies in the 1990s, French Gates took on growing, and ultimately equal, role after the formation of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.
In the early years, while Gates continued to work at Microsoft, French Gates, along with her father-in-law, Bill Gates Sr., oversaw the foundation and helped set its agenda. She became a prominent public figure in philanthropy, speaking about malaria at the White House in 2006 and before the U.N. General Assembly in 2010 about reducing poverty and halting the spread of HIV/AIDS.
As he moved away from Microsoft, Gates has also used the prominent perch of the foundation to advocate for its global equity goals. And in the past year, he emerged as a leading advocate for science-based approaches to end the coronavirus pandemic, having studied infectious diseases as part of his philanthropic work. Gates also became a target for conspiracy theorists who claim he engineered the pandemic and is mining it for profit and leveraging it for global surveillance and population control.
The foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the changes. Suzman’s note to staff didn’t disclose details about the new governance structure. The note didn’t detail, for example, how many trustees the foundation would ultimately name or who is being considered. Suzman only wrote that the intention is to announce the new trustees next January.