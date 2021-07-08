Yet even a bad lawsuit can make for a good talking point. In taking legal action, Trump is refreshing a narrative that has served him and other conservatives well for years: that the big social media platforms are biased against them. While evidence for the claim is hard to come by — some metrics suggest that conservative outlets actually find a larger audience on Facebook than liberal outlets do — it plays to the fear among many on the right that they no longer can speak freely. And it has helped to fuel a long-running Republican pressure campaign that seeks to deter social media platforms from enforcing policies on misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence, policies of which Trump eventually ran afoul. By some accounts, that campaign has had a significant impact.