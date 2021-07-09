You may know him as The Washington Post’s “TikTok guy,” but he has a name: Dave Jorgenson. Since 2017, Jorgenson has been writing, producing and acting in satirical videos that often riff off the serious, hard-hitting headlines of the day.

That’s all to say: Jorgenson has a unique job in our newsroom. He’s posting skits on The Washington Post’s TikTok account twice a day (like this one). On Friday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, Jorgenson is going to be taking your questions about his work, TikTok and … anything else you might want to know. Remember, this is a family newspaper.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Follow The Washington Post on TikTok to keep tabs on all of Jorgenson’s latest videos (and news).

If you’re waiting for Dave to start answering questions, take some time to watch his favorite Washington Post TikToks: The coronavirus vaccine does not make your magnetic. “They’re gonna know” about the presidential debate night. And, an artistic retelling of world leaders posing for a photo at the G-7 Summit in the spring.

Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.