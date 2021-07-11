Now, the one-man publicity circus, as he’s been called, is set to undertake his biggest stunt yet: A ride to the edge of space in the spaceplane his company, Virgin Galactic, developed in its pursuit of becoming, in his words, the world’s first “commercial spaceline.”
Here’s what to know:
Richard Branson’s flight with Virgin Galactic delayed because of overnight weather
High winds prevented crews from rolling the spaceship out of the hangar last night, and the takeoff from Spaceport America is now set to begin at about 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The spaceship was set to roll out overnight for fueling and preflight checks. But crews decided to keep it inside until the winds died down. The sun is now rising over the spaceport and the winds are calm.